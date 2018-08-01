Stoneridge Appoints Laurent Borne to Newly Created Chief Technology Officer Position

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To support its focus on developing future vehicle technologies, Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE : SRI ), a global designer and manufacturer of electrical and electronic mobility solutions, has announced Laurent Borne as the company's chief technology officer effective Aug. 20, 2018. In this new role, Borne will support increasing market demand for the company's advanced products and help shape the company's future technology road map.

Laurent Borne

"Laurent has the comprehensive expertise to bring technology products to market and to answer our customers' challenges," said Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO, Stoneridge. "His extensive expertise in the transformation of engineering, innovation, and manufacturing processes will prove to be of great value to our customers as we meet their needs globally."

Prior to joining Stoneridge, Borne was vice president of product development, global dishwasher platform, at Whirlpool Corporation. Previous roles at Whirlpool include vice president of product excellence, global connectivity leader, product marketing director, and operations director. Prior to that, he worked at McKinsey & Company and Delphi Powertrain Systems, serving in several roles of increasing responsibility.

Borne holds a Master of Business Administration and Master of Engineering and Operations Management from J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University. He also earned a master's in petroleum engineering at Institut Français du Pétrole and a master's in mechanical and systems engineering at École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris.

Borne has delivered results in a wide range of engineering topics, from development and deployment of Whirlpool's Internet of Things (IoT), to the prototype of their global engineering system, to a statistical approach for product failures and quality. He has a deep understanding of world-class product, process, and program management disciplines.

Borne will be based at the company headquarters in Novi, Michigan, and will report to DeGaynor.

