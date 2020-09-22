Stoneridge Honored by IR Magazine for Best Overall Investor Relations by a Small-Cap Company

"Stoneridge has undergone a significant transformation in the last several years and our team has been proud to share this story with the Street. It's an honor to have been recognized by analysts and investors for our hard work, and ultimately, selected by IR Magazine for this award," said Horvath.

In selecting the award winners, IR Magazine performs in-depth research on publicly traded companies and canvasses analysts and the investment community via an electronic survey and telephone interviews. The data is analyzed and the companies with the highest scores make the short lists for the awards categories. Finally, the points are further analyzed to identify the best IR by sector.

Stoneridge was selected among six finalists in the Best Overall Investor Relations (Small Cap) Awards by Research category. To learn more about Stoneridge, please visit Stoneridge.com.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

