Stoneridge, Inc. To Broadcast Its First-Quarter 2018 Conference Call On The Web

News provided by

Stoneridge, Inc.

09:00 ET

NOVI, Mich., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) will broadcast its first-quarter 2018 earnings conference call live over the internet on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time with President and Chief Executive Officer Jon DeGaynor and Chief Financial Officer Robert Krakowiak

This webcast can be accessed through the Company's website, www.stoneridge.com

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoneridge-inc-to-broadcast-its-first-quarter-2018-conference-call-on-the-web-300632932.html

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.stoneridge.com

Also from this source

Mar 15, 2018, 13:57 ET Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler...

Mar 22, 2018, 09:00 ET Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Stoneridge, Inc. To Broadcast Its First-Quarter 2018 Conference Call On The Web

News provided by

Stoneridge, Inc.

09:00 ET