Stoneridge to Present at CL King's 22nd Annual Best Ideas Conference

News provided by

Stoneridge, Inc.

Sep 04, 2024, 17:00 ET

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will participate in the CL King's 22nd Annual Best Ideas Conference with a fireside chat at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday, September 16, 2024. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Presentations & Events" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation. 

About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

Also from this source

Stoneridge Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Stoneridge Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, with sales of $237.1 million and earnings...
Stoneridge to Present at 2024 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Stoneridge to Present at 2024 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics