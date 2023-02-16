STONERIDGE, INC. TO BROADCAST ITS FOURTH-QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL ON THE WEB

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) will webcast its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings conference call live on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET with president and chief executive officer, Jim Zizelman, and chief financial officer, Matt Horvath.

The webcast can be accessed on the Webcasts & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.stoneridge.com

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

