Stoneridge Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results

2021 Third-Quarter Results

Loss per share ("EPS") of ($0.38)

Adjusted EPS of ($0.27)

Externalities including continued supply chain-related challenges, reduced production schedules and production volatility impacted third quarter performance by ($0.25) vs. prior expectations

vs. prior expectations Sales of $181.7 million

Gross profit of $36.0 million

Adjusted gross profit of $36.6 million (20.2% of sales)

Operating loss of ($8.9) million

Adjusted operating loss of ($6.9) ­million ((3.8%) of sales)

Effective tax rate of (5.4%)

Adjusted effective tax rate of 7.1%

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million (1.0% of sales)

2021 Full- year Guidance Update

Revenue of $740.0 million to $750.0 million based on year-to-date performance and current forecasted production outlook

to based on year-to-date performance and current forecasted production outlook Reducing full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a midpoint of ($0.55) ( ($0.60) – ($0.50) ) based on;

( – ) based on; Third-quarter performance driven primarily by continued supply chain-related challenges, reduced production schedules and production volatility



Current forecasted production based on IHS and LMC data as well as current customer production expectations



Expectation of continued supply chain-related costs in the fourth quarter of 2021 offset by continued cost mitigation actions resulting in similar to favorable net costs relative to the third quarter of 2021

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, with sales of $181.7 million and loss per share ("EPS") of ($0.38). Adjusted EPS was ($0.27) for the third quarter, considering normalizing adjustments primarily related to fair value adjustments, restructuring and business realignment expenses and the adjustment to the tax impact related to the sale of the Company's Canton, Massachusetts facility. The exhibits attached hereto containing Regulation G reconciliations provide additional detail on the normalizing adjustments.

For the third quarter of 2021, Stoneridge reported gross profit of $36.0 million and adjusted gross profit of $36.6 million (20.2% of sales). Operating loss was ($8.9) million and adjusted operating loss was ($6.9) million ((3.8%) of sales). Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million (1.0% of sales). The Company's effective tax rate was (5.4%) and its adjusted effective tax rate was 7.1%.

Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, commented, "Consistent with our announcement earlier this month, our financial performance in the quarter was negatively impacted by external factors including reduced and volatile production schedules at our OEM customers, material availability and incremental supply chain-related costs. While production forecasts for our weighted average end-markets declined by 7.4% relative to the second quarter, our revenue performance continued to outperform our end-markets, declining by 5.6%. Similarly, while supply chain disruptions had a significant impact on our third quarter, we took actions that mitigated a larger portion of these incremental costs than in the prior quarter and positioned us to continue to offset these costs moving forward. We are committed to responding efficiently and effectively to continued macroeconomic volatility by taking actions to further reduce the net impact of these incremental costs on the Company."

DeGaynor continued, "Despite these external challenges, we remain focused on driving future, profitable growth. Momentum continues to build in both our OEM and retrofit MirrorEye® channels. During the third quarter we expanded or initiated MirrorEye retrofit programs with five North American fleets, including Schneider which increased their evaluation to approximately 200 vehicles. These five fleets represent a significant opportunity for broader system adoption as they have approximately 20,000 total vehicles on the road. Additionally, we remain focused on our MirrorEye OEM launches, the first of which is currently launching in Europe and the second of which is launching in North America in early to mid-2022. We are encouraged by current customer forecasts for the European system which suggest that take rates will meet or exceed the quoted take rate assumed in the original program award."

DeGaynor concluded, "Stoneridge remains well-positioned to take advantage of growth in our end-markets and drive margin expansion as supply chains normalize going-forward. We will continue to navigate the macroeconomic environment and take actions to offset incremental costs with a focus on long-term profitable growth."

Third-Quarter in Review

Control Devices sales, including intercompany sales and excluding the impact of the divested soot sensor business, totaled $84.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.4 million, relative to the second quarter of 2021. Third-quarter adjusted operating margin, excluding the impact of the recently divested business, was 3.5%, a decrease of 350 basis points relative to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to incremental supply chain-related costs which reduced operating profit for the segment during the quarter by approximately $2.8 million, an increase of $1.5 million relative to the second quarter of 2021.

Electronics sales, including intercompany sales, totaled $83.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $13.4 million relative to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decrease in sales in the commercial vehicle and off-highway end-markets as well as an unfavorable foreign currency impact of $1.3 million. Third quarter adjusted operating margin was (6.0%), which was a decrease of 410 basis points relative to the second quarter of 2021 primarily driven by unfavorable fixed costs leverage as a result of reduced production schedules. Electronics incurred increased material and expediting costs as a result of global supply chain disruptions which reduced operating profit for the segment during the quarter by approximately $2.8 million, an increase of $0.4 million relative to the second quarter of 2021.

Stoneridge Brazil's sales of $16.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $1.3 million relative to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher demand in the OEM product lines as well as a favorable foreign currency impact of $0.2 million. Stoneridge Brazil's adjusted operating margin of 7.0% decreased by 30 basis points relative to the second quarter of 2021.

Cash and Debt Balances

As of September 30, 2021, Stoneridge had cash and cash equivalents totaling $50.0 million. Total debt as of September 30, 2021, was $131.7 million. Total debt less cash and cash equivalents yielded a current net debt to trailing-twelve-month adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 2.2x.

2021 Outlook

Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, commented, "We are reducing our full-year 2021 revenue guidance to reflect our current forecasted production outlook for the remainder of the year, based both on IHS and LMC data as well as our current view of forecasted customer production. Similarly, we are reducing our full-year adjusted EPS guidance to reflect our current expectations for revenue and supply chain-related costs through the end of the year. We expect that the cost reductions actions we have, and continue to implement, will result in similar to favorable net supply chain-related costs in the fourth quarter relative to the third quarter."

Further, the Company announced updated full-year adjusted gross margin guidance of 22.25% - 22.50%, adjusted operating margin guidance of (1.8)% - (1.4)% and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 3.1% - 3.5% primarily related to incremental supply chain related-costs and other externalities. Based on the updated forecasted jurisdictional earnings mix, the Company expects a total adjusted tax benefit for the full-year of approximately $1.0 million.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this earnings release contain "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements appear in a number of places in this report and may include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, with respect to, among other things, our (i) future product and facility expansion, (ii) acquisition strategy, (iii) investments and new product development, (iv) growth opportunities related to awarded business, and (v) operational expectations. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "will," "may," "should," "designed to," "believes," "plans," "projects," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "continue," and similar words and expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors:

the impact of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy, and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows;

the reduced purchases, loss or bankruptcy of a major customer or supplier;

the costs and timing of business realignment, facility closures or similar actions;

a significant change in automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle or agricultural vehicle production;

competitive market conditions and resulting effects on sales and pricing;

our ability to manage foreign currency fluctuations;

our ability to achieve cost reductions that offset or exceed customer-mandated selling price reductions;

customer acceptance of new products;

our ability to successfully launch/produce products for awarded business;

adverse changes in laws, government regulations or market conditions, including tariffs, affecting our products or our customers' products;

our ability to protect our intellectual property and successfully defend against assertions made against us;

liabilities arising from warranty claims, product recall or field actions, product liability and legal proceedings to which we are or may become a party, or the impact of product recall or field actions on our customers;

labor disruptions at our facilities or at any of our significant customers or suppliers;

business disruptions due to natural disasters or other disasters outside of our control;

the ability of our suppliers to supply us with parts and components at competitive prices on a timely basis, including the impact of potential tariffs and trade considerations on their operations and output;

fluctuations in the cost and availability of key materials (including semiconductors, printed circuit boards, resin, aluminum, steel and copper) and components and our ability to offset cost increases;

the amount of our indebtedness and the restrictive covenants contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness, including our revolving credit facility;

capital availability or costs, including changes in interest rates or market perceptions;

the failure to achieve the successful integration of any acquired company or business;

risks related to a failure of our information technology systems and networks, and risks associated with current and emerging technology threats and damage from computer viruses, unauthorized access, cyber-attack and other similar disruptions; and

the items described in Part I, Item IA ("Risk Factors") of our 10-K filed with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent our estimates only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, whether to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains information about the Company's financial results which is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. The provision of these non-GAAP financial measures for 2021 and 2020 is not intended to indicate that Stoneridge is explicitly or implicitly providing projections on those non-GAAP financial measures, and actual results for such measures are likely to vary from those presented. The reconciliations include all information reasonably available to the Company at the date of this press release and the adjustments that management can reasonably predict.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial position and results of operations. In particular, management believes that adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted operating income (loss) and margin, adjusted net loss, adjusted loss per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, adjusted loss before tax, adjusted income tax expense (benefit) and adjusted tax rate are useful measures in assessing the Company's financial performance by excluding certain items that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance or that may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing operating activities. Management also believes that these measures are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's results of operations and provide improved comparability between fiscal periods.

Adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted operating income (loss) and margin, adjusted net loss, adjusted loss per share and adjusted EBITDA, net debt, adjusted loss before tax, adjusted income tax expense (benefit) and adjusted tax rate should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross profit, operating income (loss), net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, debt, loss before tax, income tax expense (benefit) or tax rate, cash provided by operating activities or other income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





























September 30,

December 31, (in thousands)

2021

2020





(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 50,001

$ 73,919 Accounts receivable, less reserves of $1,528 and $817, respectively



137,129



136,745 Inventories, net



124,741



90,548 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



45,254



33,452 Total current assets



357,125



334,664 Long-term assets:











Property, plant and equipment, net



109,696



119,324 Intangible assets, net



52,692



55,394 Goodwill



37,075



39,104 Operating lease right-of-use asset



17,088



18,944 Investments and other long-term assets, net



53,002



53,978 Total long-term assets



269,553



286,744 Total assets

$ 626,678

$ 621,408













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Current portion of debt

$ 1,650

$ 7,673 Accounts payable



102,584



86,103 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



62,383



52,272 Total current liabilities



166,617



146,048 Long-term liabilities:











Revolving credit facility



130,000



136,000 Deferred income taxes



11,033



12,935 Operating lease long-term liability



14,097



15,434 Other long-term liabilities



7,280



14,357 Total long-term liabilities



162,410



178,726 Shareholders' equity:











Preferred Shares, without par value, 5,000 shares authorized, none issued



-



- Common Shares, without par value, 60,000 shares authorized, 28,966 and 28,966 shares issued and 27,179 and

27,006 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, with no stated value



-



- Additional paid-in capital



231,567



234,409 Common Shares held in treasury, 1,787 and 1,960 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

respectively, at cost



(55,611)



(60,482) Retained earnings



221,912



212,342 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(100,217)



(89,635) Total shareholders' equity



297,651



296,634 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 626,678

$ 621,408















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

























(Unaudited)



























































Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data)



2021

2020

2021

2020



























Net sales



$ 181,680

$ 175,764

$ 566,809

$ 458,275 Costs and expenses:

























Cost of goods sold





145,680



129,769



441,882



353,629 Selling, general and administrative





28,481



24,414



89,237



81,610 Gain on sale of Canton Facility, net





-



-



(30,718)



- Design and development





16,447



11,754



46,593



36,373 Operating (loss) income





(8,928)



9,827



19,815



(13,337) Interest expense, net





1,447



1,882



5,073



4,322 Equity in earnings of investee





(584)



(330)



(1,694)



(556) Other expense (income), net





41



(253)



127



(1,879) (Loss) income before income taxes





(9,832)



8,528



16,309



(15,224) Provision (benefit) for income taxes





526



1,814



6,739



(3,694) Net (loss) income



$ (10,358)

$ 6,714

$ 9,570

$ (11,530)



























(Loss) earnings per share:

























Basic



$ (0.38)

$ 0.25

$ 0.35

$ (0.43) Diluted



$ (0.38)

$ 0.25

$ 0.35

$ (0.43) Weighted-average shares outstanding:

























Basic





27,147



26,956



27,100



27,047 Diluted





27,147



27,223



27,432



27,047





























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(Unaudited)





























Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands)

2021

2020

















OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income (loss)

$ 9,570

$ (11,530)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:













Depreciation



20,831



20,030

Amortization, including accretion and write-off of deferred financing costs



4,767



4,153

Deferred income taxes



916



(5,862)

Earnings of equity method investee



(1,694)



(724)

(Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets



(190)



158

Share-based compensation expense



4,685



3,535

Excess tax (benefit) deficiency related to share-based compensation expense



(295)



50

Gain on sale of Canton Facility, net



(30,718)



-

Gain on disposal of business, net



(740)



-

Property, plant and equipment impairment charge



-



2,326

Change in fair value of earn-out contingent consideration



1,453



(3,045)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net



(2,746)



7,107

Inventories, net



(36,580)



3,683

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(11,144)



(2,599)

Accounts payable



20,657



(2,303)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



1,539



(6,024)

Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities



(19,689)



8,955

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Capital expenditures, including intangibles



(21,576)



(24,331)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets



656



43

Proceeds from disposal of business, net



1,050



-

Proceeds from sale of Canton Facility, net



35,167



-

Investment in venture capital fund, net



(2,349)



(750)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



12,948



(25,038)

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Revolving credit facility borrowings



34,000



71,500

Revolving credit facility payments



(40,000)



(53,500)

Proceeds from issuance of debt



30,292



29,608

Repayments of debt



(36,286)



(26,006)

Common Share repurchase program



-



(4,995)

Repurchase of Common Shares to satisfy employee tax withholding



(2,658)



(1,773)

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities



(14,652)



14,834

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(2,525)



134

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(23,918)



(1,115)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



73,919



69,403

















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 50,001

$ 68,288

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid for interest

$ 4,962

$ 4,134

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$ 7,296

$ 137



















SEGMENT REPORTING





















































Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Sales:























Control Devices

$ 87,618

$ 99,942

$ 273,581

$ 243,797 Inter-segment sales



414



971



2,768



3,877 Control Devices net sales



88,032



100,913



276,349



247,674 Electronics



77,585



62,995



250,440



180,071 Inter-segment sales



6,319



7,362



19,527



17,672 Electronics net sales



83,904



70,357



269,967



197,743 Stoneridge Brazil



16,477



12,827



42,788



34,407 Inter-segment sales



-



-



-



- Stoneridge Brazil net sales



16,477



12,827



42,788



34,407 Eliminations



(6,733)



(8,333)



(22,295)



(21,549) Total net sales

$ 181,680

$ 175,764

$ 566,809

$ 458,275 Operating (Loss) Income:























Control Devices

$ 2,899

$ 12,450

$ 50,129

$ 10,116 Electronics



(5,113)



647



(7,793)



(7,523) Stoneridge Brazil



909



3,439



112



3,419 Unallocated Corporate (A)



(7,623)



(6,709)



(22,633)



(19,349) Total operating (loss) income

$ (8,928)

$ 9,827

$ 19,815

$ (13,337) Depreciation and Amortization:























Control Devices

$ 3,840

$ 4,028

$ 11,777

$ 11,197 Electronics



3,102



2,549



8,970



7,423 Stoneridge Brazil



737



973



2,783



3,696 Unallocated Corporate



532



500



1,587



1,522 Total depreciation and amortization(B)

$ 8,211

$ 8,050

$ 25,117

$ 23,838 Interest Expense (Income), net:























Control Devices

$ 122

$ 99

$ 362

$ 269 Electronics



228



103



523



503 Stoneridge Brazil



(101)



14



(198)



17 Unallocated Corporate



1,198



1,666



4,386



3,533 Total interest expense, net

$ 1,447

$ 1,882

$ 5,073

$ 4,322 Capital Expenditures:























Control Devices

$ 2,305

$ 2,833

$ 7,046

$ 8,496 Electronics



3,353



1,618



7,264



9,678 Stoneridge Brazil



744



805



2,163



2,219 Unallocated Corporate(C)



249



524



947



1,201 Total capital expenditures

$ 6,651

$ 5,780

$ 17,420

$ 21,594































(A) Unallocated Corporate expenses include, among other items, accounting/finance, human resources, information technology and legal costs as well

as share-based compensation. (B) These amounts represent depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment and certain intangible assets. (C) Assets located at Corporate consist primarily of cash, intercompany loan receivables, fixed assets for the corporate headquarter building,

leased assets, information technology assets, equity investments and investments in subsidiaries.



















Regulation G Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Reconciliation to US GAAP



Exhibit 1 - Adjusted EPS













Reconciliation of Q3 2021 Adjusted EPS





(USD in millions) Q3 2021 Q3 2021 EPS





Net Loss $ (10.4) $ (0.38)

















Add: After-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) 0.2 0.01





Add: After-Tax Restructuring Costs 0.7 0.02





Add: Adjustment to Tax Impact Related to Sale of Canton Facility 1.4 0.05





Add: After-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.8 0.03





Adjusted Net Loss $ (7.2) (0.27)









































Exhibit 2 – Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) by Segment





















Reconciliation of Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income





(USD in millions) Q2 2021 Q3 2021





Control Devices Operating Income $ 37.1 $ 2.9

















Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 0.3 0.6





Less: Pre-Tax Gain on Sale of Canton Facility (30.7) -





Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income $ 6.6 $ 3.5





























Reconciliation of Electronics Adjusted Operating Loss





(USD in millions) Q2 2021 Q3 2021





Electronics Operating Income Loss $ (1.8) $ (5.1)

















Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 0.0 0.1





Electronics Adjusted Operating Loss $ (1.8) $ (5.0)





























Reconciliation of Stoneridge Brazil Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)





(USD in millions) Q2 2021 Q3 2021





Stoneridge Brazil Operating Income (Loss) $ (0.7) $ 0.9

















Add: Pre-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) 1.1 0.2





Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.1 -





Add: Pre-Tax Brazilian Indirect Tax Impairment 0.6 -





Stoneridge Brazil Adjusted Operating Income $ 1.1 $ 1.1









































Exhibit 3 – Adjusted Operating Income





















Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)





(USD in millions) Q2 2021 Q3 2021





Operating Income (Loss) $ 26.7 $ (8.9)

















Add: Pre-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) 1.1 0.2





Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 0.3 0.7





Less: Pre-Tax Gain on Sale of Canton Facility (30.7) -





Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.1 1.1





Add: Pre-Tax Brazilian Indirect Tax Impairment 0.6 -





Adjusted Operating Loss $ (1.9) $ (6.9)









































Exhibit 4 – Adjusted EBITDA





















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(USD in millions) Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 TTM EBITDA Income (Loss) Before Tax $ 4.5 $ 0.5 $ 25.6 $ (9.8) $ 20.8 Interest expense, net 1.8 1.8 1.9 1.4 6.9 Depreciation and amortization 8.6 8.4 8.4 8.1 33.6 EBITDA $ 14.9 $ 10.8 $ 35.9 $ (0.3) $ 61.3 Add(Less): Pre-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) (0.2) 0.1 1.1 0.2 1.3 Add: Pre-Tax Loss in Autotech Fund Investment 0.2 - - - 0.2 Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 0.8 1.6 0.3 0.7 3.4 Less: Pre-Tax Gain on Sale of Canton Facility - - (30.7) - (30.7) Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.4 0.2 0.1 1.1 1.8 Add: Pre-Tax Brazilian Indirect Tax Impairment - - 0.6 - 0.6 Less: Pre-Tax Gain from Disposal of Soot Sensor Business - (0.7) - - (0.7) Less: Pre-Tax One-Time Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory - (0.1) - - (0.1) Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs - 0.4 - - 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16.2 $ 12.2 $ 7.3 $ 1.8 $ 37.5



































Exhibit 5 – Adjusted Gross Profit





















Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit





(USD in millions) Q2 2021 Q3 2021





Gross Profit $ 42.8 $ 36.0

















Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 0.3 0.6





Adjusted Gross Profit $ 43.1 $ 36.6









































Exhibit 6 – Control Devices Sales Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business



















Reconciliation of Control Devices Sales Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business





(USD in millions) Q2 2021 Q3 2021





Control Devices Sales $ 86.7 $ 88.0

















Less: Sales from Disposed Soot Sensor Business (2.3) (3.2)





Control Devices Sales Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business $ 84.4 $ 84.8









































Exhibit 7 – Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business

















Reconciliation of Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Products





(USD in millions) Q2 2021 Q3 2021





Adjusted Operating Income $ 6.6 $ 3.5

















Less: Pre-Tax Gain from Disposed Soot Sensor Products (0.7) (0.5)





Adjusted Operating Income Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Products $ 6.0 $ 3.0









































Exhibit 8 – Adjusted Tax Rate





















Reconciliation of Q3 2021 Adjusted Tax Rate









(USD in millions) Q3 2021







Loss Before Tax $ (9.8)



















Add: Pre-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) 0.2







Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 0.7







Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 1.1







Adjusted Loss Before Tax $ (7.8)



















Income Tax Expense $ 0.5



















Add: Tax Impact From Pre-Tax Adjustments (2.5)







Add: Adjustment to Tax Impact Related to Sale of Canton Facility 1.4



















Adjusted Income Tax Benefit $ (0.6)



















Adjusted Tax Rate 7.1%





















