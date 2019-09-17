Stoneridge to Present at CL King's 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2019

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, chief executive officer, will participate in CL King's 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2019 with a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday, September 19, in New York City. Details on how to join the fireside chat via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) the evening prior to the presentation, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

