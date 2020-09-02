Stoneridge to Present at C.L. King's 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, chief executive officer, and Bob Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will participate in C.L. King's 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference with a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Details on how to join the fireside chat via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

