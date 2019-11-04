Stoneridge to Present at G.Research's 43rd Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium 2019

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will participate in G.Research's 43rd Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium with a fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. PST on Monday, November 4, in Las Vegas. Details on how to join the fireside chat via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) the morning of the presentation.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

