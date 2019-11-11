Stoneridge to Present at Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will participate in Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference with a fireside chat at 11:15 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 14, in Nashville. Details on how to join the fireside chat via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) the morning of the presentation.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

