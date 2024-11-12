Stoneridge to Present at the 2024 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. The event will feature a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. CT) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Presentations & Events" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

In addition to the presentation, Stoneridge will host on-site, ride-along demonstrations of its Innovation Truck, featuring the Company's latest technologies centered around its vision systems, cockpit of the future, and connected trailer capabilities. Conference participants can sign up for a ride-along demonstration by contacting their Stephens representative.

"The Stoneridge Innovation Truck embodies our commitment to redefining the future of commercial driving," said Jim Zizelman, president and CEO of Stoneridge. "With advanced touchscreen displays and cutting-edge driver assistance technologies, we're providing drivers with unprecedented visibility, eliminating blind spots around the truck and trailer in every situation. This is more than a technological leap—it's a new standard for safety and efficiency on the road."

Equipped with MirrorEye®, the industry's leading camera monitor system, the Innovation Truck also features:

Integrated Driver Assistance Technologies: Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, dynamic graphic overlays, visual warnings and alerts assist drivers in situations involving vulnerable road users and provide predictive data to the driver, enhancing safety through real-time hazard awareness.

Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, dynamic graphic overlays, visual warnings and alerts assist drivers in situations involving vulnerable road users and provide predictive data to the driver, enhancing safety through real-time hazard awareness. Intelligent Connected Trailer System: Equipped with high-definition cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and an advanced suite of cargo sensors, this next-generation connected trailer system delivers drivers with real-time, comprehensive insights into the truck and trailer, including monitoring and awareness of trailer and cargo conditions.

Equipped with high-definition cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and an advanced suite of cargo sensors, this next-generation connected trailer system delivers drivers with real-time, comprehensive insights into the truck and trailer, including monitoring and awareness of trailer and cargo conditions. Enhanced Cockpit Displays: The cockpit features integrated driver and passenger displays, a 15-inch high-mounted central display, and a secondary touchscreen, providing 360-degree visibility of the truck and trailer. Each display offers dynamic, adaptive views that adjust based on driving maneuvers, ensuring optimal visibility at all times.

The cockpit features integrated driver and passenger displays, a 15-inch high-mounted central display, and a secondary touchscreen, providing 360-degree visibility of the truck and trailer. Each display offers dynamic, adaptive views that adjust based on driving maneuvers, ensuring optimal visibility at all times. Multi-Feature Camera Wing: Exterior camera wings integrated with value-added content, such as turn signals, position lights and courtesy lights to enhance safety. The wings also contain infrared illuminators that increase light visibility during dark docking scenarios.

"Our vision for the cockpit of the future is designed to holistically reduce driver stress, anxiety, and workload," said Troy Cooprider, chief technology officer of Stoneridge. "By providing optimal visibility during challenging driving maneuvers, such as backing, and overlaying predictive paths, we enhance efficiency, safety, and peace of mind for drivers."

The Innovation Truck demonstrates Stoneridge's continued investment in expanding and enhancing its product offerings related to advanced vehicle safety, vehicle efficiency and emissions and improved driver comfort and retention.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.