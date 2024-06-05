Stoneridge to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

NOVI, Mich., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference with a presentation at 1:55 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Presentations & Events" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation. 

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com

