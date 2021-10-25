Stoneridge to Present at the Gabelli Funds 45th Annual Automotive Symposium

News provided by

Stoneridge, Inc.

Oct 25, 2021, 17:06 ET

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer and treasurer, will participate in the Gabelli Funds 45th Annual Automotive Symposium with a fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 1, 2021. Details on how to join the fireside chat via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation. 

About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

Also from this source

Stoneridge Provides Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results...

Stoneridge Appoints Matthew Horvath as Chief Financial Officer...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics