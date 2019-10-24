Stoneridge to Showcase MirrorEye® CMS, Wireless Trailer Camera System and Preview its FleetArc™ Telematics Solution at the NACV Show 2019

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) is showcasing its full suite of commercial vehicle technologies, including MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System (CMS), Ethernet Wireless Sender Receiver (WiSR), EMOS Ethernet Camera and its new FleetArc™ telematics solution at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta on October 28-31, 2019.

Stoneridge MirrorEye® CMS provides Better Safety Through Better Vision™

Booth visitors will have the opportunity to climb inside the company's Innovation Truck and experience the Stoneridge MirrorEye Camera Monitor System firsthand. The system replaces traditional rear and side view mirrors with digital cameras and makes the roads safer through blind spot elimination and driver vision enhancement.

With more than 5 million miles of testing and validation in real-world road conditions, it is the only CMS to receive exemption by the FMSCA, allowing the system to be installed as an alternative to conventional rear-vision mirrors.

Stoneridge offers wireless, portable trailer camera system

Stoneridge will also showcase its high-end, portable wireless trailer camera system that allows drivers to view the rear and side views of their trailer via a tablet, even when a truck changes its trailer. The system especially benefits owner-operators and fleets who typically lease or rent trucks.

The system, comprised of an Ethernet Wireless Sender Receiver (WiSR) and EMOS Ethernet Camera, allows fleets to experience the safety and security of a complete trailer camera monitoring system, without the installation of permanent trailer cameras or interior truck monitors.

FleetArc™ – the next generation of OEM telematics systems

Attendees can also preview FleetArc, the next evolution of Stoneridge's fully integrated suite of telematics solutions.

The advanced OEM connectivity platforms are line-fitted for integration with truck on-board diagnostics, allowing fleet managers and drivers to electronically record, manage, and share motor carrier information related to time spent driving, speed, distance driven, location, fuel receipts, vehicle inspection reports and more.

Stop by booth 6445 in Hall B at the NACV Show 2019 and visit Stoneridge.com to learn more about the company's full suite of vehicle technology solutions.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Mich., is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

Contact:

Regan Grant

Director, Global Strategic Marketing and Communications

regan.grant@stoneridge.com

+1.248.829.2100

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.stoneridge.com

