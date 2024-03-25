Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces 2 New Corporate Locations

Locations in Fayetteville, NC and Travelers Rest, SC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be opening two new corporate owned stores in Fayetteville, NC and Travelers Rest, NC. The 2 new stores are part of 6 openings anticipated in the next 60 days in 4 states. The addresses for the new locations are 3035 Legions Rd., Suite 110, Fayetteville, NC 38306 and 146 Walnut Ln., Suite D, Travelers Rest, SC 29690. The locations will offer dine-in, take-out, and full delivery.

John Stetson, CEO & Owner, Stoner's Pizza Joint

"We are excited to bring the Stoner's brand to the Fayetteville and Travelers Rest communities," said Chief Operating Officer, Ashley Dempsey. "We are experiencing tremendous growth in the North and South Carolina markets and know our delicious recipes will be a great fit in these neighborhoods!"

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality ingredients, prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or email us at [email protected].

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Dempsey // Stoner's Pizza Joint

[email protected]

9123730766

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint