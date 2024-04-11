Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces 3 New Florida Locations

Locations in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and St. Augustine markets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be opening three new franchised stores in the Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and St. Augustine markets in Florida. The 3 new stores are anticipated to open in May. The addresses for the new locations are 5963 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderhill, FL 33313, 3428 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico, FL 33596, and 3915 A1A S, St. Augustine, FL 32080. The locations will offer dine-in, take-out, and full delivery.

"We continue to see tremendous feedback in the Florida market overall," said President, Scott Mobley. "Due to such positive demand, we're going to continue to aggressively grow throughout the rest of Florida!"

The brand has set an expansion goal of 100 units by the end of 2025 as it seeks new multi-unit operators throughout the United States.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or email us at [email protected].

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

