Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces 5 New Openings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it has opened 5 new locations this week throughout Florida and Clemson, SC. The new units are located at:

Clemson, SC - 1067 Tiger Boulevard, STE 20, Clemson, SC 29631

- 1067 Tiger Boulevard, STE 20, 29631 Orange Park, FL – 528 Blanding Blvd., STE 1, Orange Park, FL 32073

– 528 Blanding Blvd., STE 1, 32073 Fleming Island, FL – 1581 County Road, 220 STE 110, Fleming Island, FL 32002

St. Augustine, FL – 196 Capulet Drive, STE 5, St. Augustine, FL 32092

– 196 Capulet Drive, STE 5, 32092 Ocala, FL - 4901 E Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470

"We are ecstatic to open 5 new locations in the same week," said COO, Ashley Dempsey. "The rapid expansion is a testament to the brand quality and strong operations team at Stoner's!"

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

Stoner's Pizza currently has 46 locations open in 6 states. The company has 15 locations in near term development and anticipates reaching 100 locations in the next 18 months.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or email us at [email protected].

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Dempsey // Stoner's Pizza Joint

[email protected]

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint