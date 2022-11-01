Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces 8 New Store Openings

New locations in 4 states: FL, GA, SC, and CO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be expanding its national footprint with 8 new store openings anticipated before the end of 2022. The locations will strengthen the brands presence in Savannah, GA, Charleston, SC, Denver, CO, and Central Florida markets.

Denver, Colorado

"We are very excited to announce the addition of 8 locations and owe a big thank you to our loyal customers and growing franchisees," said John Stetson, CEO and Principal of Stoner's Pizza Joint. "Over the past 2 years, we've grown from a small local brand to over 30 units in 5 states. The success is a result of our incredible franchisees and team members who execute on the high-quality product for our guests. We look forward to continuing the Stoner's expansion and welcome new franchisees!"

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or contact us at [email protected].

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets and high growth regions. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Mobley // Stoner's Pizza Joint

[email protected]

John Stetson

[email protected]

561-351-3777

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint