Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces Additional Columbia, SC Location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be opening its second location in the Columbia, SC market located in the Harbison neighborhood at 378 Columbiana Dr., Suite 1, Columbia, SC 29212, 803-814-0054 on November 19, 2021. The new location will bring Stoner's store count to 24 in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Colorado.

Hunter Morris, AHMorris Holdings, LLC

"I'm ecstatic to be taking my first steps into franchise ownership," said Hunter Morris of AHMorris Holdings. "My first operating opportunity was with the second ever Stoners Pizza Joint opened back in 2014. The Columbia, SC market has been very receptive to what we're trying to do with the growing franchise, and our local Carolina team is thrilled to be moving in the direction of growth. We look forward to serving the greater Columbia area in a major way in the coming years."

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry, and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

