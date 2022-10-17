Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces Additional Denver, CO Locations

- 2 New Locations to Open in 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be expanding its footprint in Denver, Colorado with two additional locations scheduled to open by year end of 2022. The locations are at 4565 E. Colfax Ave, Denver, CO and 7456 S. Simms St. #2, Littleton, CO 89127.

6460 E Yale Ave., Denver, CO 80222

"We are thrilled to be opening our 2nd and 3rd location in the Denver market after a successful launch last year," said Jason Goetz of JG Restaurant Group, a multi-unit franchisee. "The reception of our brand in the community has been amazing and we look forward to serving the greater Denver market this year!"

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-982-6618.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets and high growth regions. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

