Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces Clemson, SC Location

Location set to open prior to Fall 2024 Semester

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be opening a new corporate owned location in Clemson, SC. The unit is expected to open by August located at 1067 Tiger Boulevard, Suite 20, Clemson, SC 29631. The pizza joint will offer dine-in, take-out, and late-night delivery.

"We are thrilled to bring the Stoner's brand to Clemson. The Clemson market has experienced tremendous growth following the University's athletic and academic achievements," said CEO and Owner, John Stetson. "We have had tremendous success near college campuses and know our delicious recipes served late-night will be a great fit for the Tigers!"

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint operates in 6 states with over 40 locations. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or email us at [email protected].

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint visit www.stonerspizzajointfranchise.com, or contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team at [email protected].

