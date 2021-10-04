Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces Denver, CO Opening

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be opening its Denver, Colorado location on Monday, October 4th at 11am. The location at 6460 E. Yale Avenue, Denver, CO 80222 (720) 287-4281 in the Yale Retail Center marks Stoner's 23rd location nationwide and 1st in the Denver market.

"I am ecstatic to bring Stoner's 1st unit to the Denver, CO market. I believe the brand suits this demographic perfectly and look forward to serving our high-quality products to the community," said franchisee, Jason Goetz, of JG Restaurant Group. "We are eager to continue to grow the brand throughout the city in 2022."

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-982-6618.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets and high growth regions. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

CONTACT:

Scott Mobley // Stoner's Pizza Joint

+1 (706) 410-0667

[email protected]

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint