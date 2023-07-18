Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces Edgewater, FL Opening

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it has opened its 33rd location at 201 S Ridgewood Ave Edgewater, FL 32132. Edgewater marks Stoner's 11th location in the state of Florida.

Stoner's Pizza Joint

"We are excited to open our eleventh location in the Florida market after successful opening the past year in the Cocoa and Palatka, FL communities," said Chief Operating Officer, Scott Mobley. "We experienced steady growth the first half of this year and we plan on continuing the momentum throughout the state of Florida and beyond the rest of 2023."

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-982-6618.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Mobley // Stoner's Pizza Joint

7064100667

[email protected]

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint