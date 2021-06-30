Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces Jacksonville, FL Expansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be opening its second location in the Jacksonville, FL market located in the southside at 3837 Southside Blvd, #7, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, July 1st. The new location will bring Stoner's store count to 20 in the southeast region.

"We are excited to open our second location in Jacksonville after 4 successful years in our north side store. We believe Jacksonville is an ideal market for our brand and anticipate opening another 2 locations in 2022," said Chief Operating Officer, Scott Mobley. "This has been an incredible 12 months of growth for the company as we have doubled in size and look forward to many more locations throughout Florida."

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-982-6618.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

