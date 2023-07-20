Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces Littleton, CO Opening

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced their Littleton grand opening today at 11am. The location will be located at 7456 S. Simms St. #2, Littleton, CO 80127. Littleton marks Stoner's 3rd location in the greater Denver market.

"We are thrilled to be opening our 3rd location in the Denver market after a successful launch of two locations the past 18 months," said Jason Goetz of JG Restaurant Group, a multi-unit franchisee. "The reception of our brand in the community has been more than we could ask for and we look forward to serving even more of the greater Denver market with this new location!"

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-982-6618.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

