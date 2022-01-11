Stoner's Pizza Joint Announces Palm Coast, FL Location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be opening its fifth location in the Northeast, FL market located at ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­5 Utility Drive STE #28 Palm Coast, FL 32137 (386- 446 – 4461). The new location will bring Stoner's store count to 26 across the country.

"We are excited to open our fifth location in the North Florida market after positive feedback from the Jacksonville and Daytona communities," said Chief Operating Officer, Scott Mobley. "We experienced massive growth in 2021 and we plan on continuing the momentum throughout the state of Florida and beyond in 2022."

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary recipes for the pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend. Menu items include a variety of specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-982-6618.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected].

