Stoner's Pizza Joint Signs 5-Unit Agreement in Greater Dallas Area

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoner's Pizza Joint, a quick-service pizza franchise, announced today that it will be expanding to Dallas, TX with a 5-unit signed franchise agreement. The first two stores are expected to open in the first half of 2024 in the Sachse, TX & Rowlett, TX markets. Three additional locations are slated for Wylie, McKinney, and Frisco, TX areas.

"We are thrilled to expand to the great state of Texas with a new multi-unit deal in the Dallas market," said Scott Mobley, President and a multi-unit franchisee of Stoner's. "We are aggressively looking to open additional markets in 2024 and Dallas will be great fit for the Stoner's brand."

The brand has set an expansion goal of 100 units opened by the end of 2025 as it seeks new multi-unit operators throughout the United States. This multi-unit announcement adds to Stoner's aggressive growth as the brand has doubled its store footprint in the past 2 years.

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint launched its franchising program in late 2018 along with fresh new branding and a business model that has proven resilient to massive changes sweeping the food industry. For more information, visit https://www.stonerspizzajoint.com, or call 954-982-6618.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help the brand grow nationwide in college town markets, with a focus on the Southeast region. Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The ideal candidate is a proven, multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry and has a strong knowledge of their market. Stoner's Pizza Joint's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) reveals an estimated initial investment range of $90,000 to $206,000 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $25,000.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team, at [email protected]

