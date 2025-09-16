StoneTree Investment Partners Joins with Ownership Works to Expand Employee Ownership Across Partner Companies

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneTree Investment Partners ("StoneTree"), a private equity firm focused on lower middle market industrial businesses, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Ownership Works, a nonprofit organization that works with companies and investors to launch broad-based shared ownership models that provide all employees with the opportunity to build wealth at work.

Through this collaboration, StoneTree will launch employee ownership programs across its Partner Companies, enabling employees at every level to share in the value they help create. These programs are designed to strengthen employee engagement, improve retention, and drive long-term business performance — while also enhancing the opportunities to build wealth and improve financial security for workforces.

"Partnering with Ownership Works reflects our deep belief in the transformative power of broad-based ownership," said Joel Stanwood, Partner at StoneTree. "Our Mission+Purpose is clear: Transforming Industrials. Investing in People®. This initiative is designed to empower employees across our Partner Companies to think and act like owners, while also allowing them to share directly in the growth they help create. It's a meaningful step toward building shared prosperity and lasting businesses. This is more than a strategy – it's a commitment to making a meaningful impact in the lives of the people behind the businesses we support."

Chris Dupré, Partner at StoneTree, added: "From day one, StoneTree was founded on the principle that investing in people drives stronger companies. Our work with Ownership Works will help us embed ownership culture into our Partner Companies, elevate outcomes for employees, and expand the adoption of employee ownership across the private equity industry."

"Ownership Works is proud to partner with StoneTree Investment Partners, a firm whose dedication to transforming industrial businesses and investing in people closely aligns with our mission," said Anna-Lisa Miller, Executive Director of Ownership Works. "Together, we are showing that broad-based employee ownership is a powerful force for building better businesses and creating lasting impact for workers, families, and communities."

The partnership marks a continuation of StoneTree's commitment to building market-leading industrial businesses while creating tangible, positive impacts for employees and their families.

About StoneTree Investment Partners

StoneTree Investment Partners is an industrials-focused private investment firm founded by experienced operators, engineers, and investors, with a mission of Transforming Industrials and a purpose of Investing in People®. With roughly $200m in AUM, StoneTree selectively invests in established niche manufacturing and industrial companies where StoneTree members can serve alongside employees and management to elevate the company through a Business Transformation Agenda. For more information about StoneTree Investment Partners and its investment strategy, please visit www.stonetreeinvest.com.

About Ownership Works

Ownership Works is a nonprofit on a mission to foster economic wellbeing for workers and create thriving workplaces through the power of shared ownership. It partners with business leaders and investors to provide all employees with the opportunity to become owners and participate in the success they help create. To learn more, please visit www.ownershipworks.org.

SOURCE StoneTree Investment Partners LLC