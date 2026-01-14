Stonetrust Workers' Compensation Announces Entry into South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonetrust Commercial Insurance Company, an AM Best "A" rated specialty workers' compensation carrier, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations into South Carolina. Following last month's successful entry into North Carolina, Stonetrust now serves businesses across fourteen states throughout the South and Midwest.

"We're excited to add South Carolina to our expanding footprint. 2025 was another great year for us and we're looking forward to the opportunities presented by expansion to continue delivering on our commitment to be the most responsive and easiest workers' compensation solution for our agency partners and policyholders," said Michael G. Dileo, Stonetrust President & CEO. "We strongly believe that our expertise, our emphasis on personal service and our focus on building relationships differentiates us from many carriers and will work well in South Carolina."

Stonetrust is now accepting submissions from appointed independent agencies for accounts in South Carolina with effective dates beginning January 15, 2026, and paying 25% commission on new business written with a January 2026 effective date. Independent agencies interested in a Stonetrust appointment can inquire by clicking on the following: Agent Portal | Stonetrust Workers' Compensation

Stonetrust is a private, full-service regional insurance company headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA that provides workers' compensation and employers' liability insurance in fourteen states across the mid-west and southeastern U.S. Stonetrust provides statutory workers' compensation insurance to employers large and small, with a concentration in construction, wholesale, retail, manufacturing, health care, and other service-related businesses.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Joseph McCormick, Vice President Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

(225)201-8049

SOURCE Stonetrust Commercial Insurance