Stonetrust Workers' Compensation Announces Expansion into North Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonetrust Commercial Insurance Company, an AM Best "A" rated specialty workers' compensation carrier, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations into North Carolina. With this addition, Stonetrust now serves businesses across 13 states throughout the South and Midwest.

"This expansion reflects our continued commitment to steady, profitable growth while delivering our workers' compensation solutions to more businesses with multi-state operations," said Michael G. Dileo, Stonetrust President & CEO. "We're excited to introduce our underwriting expertise, superior service model, and exceptional claims management to businesses in North Carolina."

Stonetrust is now accepting submissions from appointed independent agencies for accounts in the newly added state with effective dates beginning January 1, 2026, and paying 25% commission on any new business written with January 2026 effective date.

Independent agencies interested in a Stonetrust appointment can inquire by clicking on the following: Agent Portal | Stonetrust Workers' Compensation.

About Stonetrust

Stonetrust is a regional insurance company headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA providing workers' compensation and employers' liability insurance in thirteen states across the midwest and southeastern U.S. Stonetrust provides statutory workers' compensation insurance to employers large and small, with a concentration in construction, wholesale, retail, manufacturing, health care, and other service-related businesses.

Joseph McCormick, Vice President Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

(225)201-8049

