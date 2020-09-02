Stonetrust Workers' Compensation Announces New Hires
Sep 02, 2020, 13:30 ET
BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonetrust Commercial Insurance Company announces the hiring of Jeff Skaggs as Senior Vice President of Underwriting and Marketing, Dawn Boniol as Manager of Compliance, Quality Control and Claims Support, and Richard Perkins as Loss Prevention Outreach Coordinator.
Jeff Skaggs has been hired as Senior Vice President of Underwriting and Marketing. Jeff was formerly Chief Operating Officer for Empyrean Management Services and prior to that he was the Senior Vice President of Policyholder Services and Agency Relations at LWCC.
Dawn Boniol has been hired as Manager of Compliance, Quality Control and Claims Support. She was formerly a Claims Operations Supervisor with LWCC and a Claims Team Leader with Progressive Security Insurance Company.
Richard Perkins has been hired as Loss Prevention Outreach Coordinator. Richard was formerly the Safety Services Manager and Outreach Coordinator at LWCC and he has more than 26 years of safety and consulting experience.
Stonetrust President and CEO Michael Dileo stated, " All three individuals are outstanding contributors to our team and each will play key roles in growing the company as a 'first choice' workers' compensation carrier for our agency partners and policyholders in all of our markets."
