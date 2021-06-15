Stoney Creek Hospitality Selects Tripleseat For Their 13 Hotel Properties

CONCORD, Mass., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform for hotels, announced today it has signed on Stoney Creek Hotels ' 13 properties.

"We are looking forward to bringing on Tripleseat as our sales and catering platform. Our team has been looking to improve our group booking experience and to generate more organic growth. With Tripleseat, we know we'll be able to streamline this process and do more. We're also looking forward to using Tripleseat's lead-generating integration with our social media and website pages," said Julia Day, Marketing Director for Stoney Creek Hotels.

Stoney Creek represents a unique portfolio from value hotels to upper-midscale properties around the Midwest. Whether you're traveling for business, hosting a conference, or looking for a romantic getaway, Stoney Creek has something for everyone. Their properties are infused with local flavor and genuine service that is felt as soon as you walk through their doors.

"Stoney Creek Hotels is an incredible group of select-service hotels and we're excited to work with them to help grow their group business. Stoney Creek strives to provide an exceptionally personal home away from home experience to their guests and by partnering with Tripleseat we can enhance that experience," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse.

Tripleseat provides a seamless, omnichannel sales and catering platform that makes booking and managing group sales faster, simplifies the booking process, and enables entire teams to work efficiently in a single platform. Tripleseat currently works with various hotels and hotel groups across the country and internationally, including the Standard Hotels International, AHC Hospitality, and The Setai & Betsy Hotels in Miami, among thousands of others.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform used by more than 15,000 properties, in 30 countries. Tripleseat makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving hours a day while also increasing sales by 30% or more on average. Tripleseat's features, paired with their integrated CRM and various software partners, make them the leading software for independent boutique hotels.

To learn more about the company, visit www.tripleseat.com/hotels .

