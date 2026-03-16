Stop Playing Games with Public Safety: The National Police Association Supports the Eliminate Shutdowns Act

INDIANAPOLIS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America confronts a surge of terrorist violence, Congress must act to ensure that public safety agencies remain fully operational. Passage of S.2806, the Eliminate Government Shutdowns Act, introduced by Sen. Ron Johnson [R-WI], would guarantee that operations continue even when Congress cannot manage to pass a budget. The bill's text is here.

This month, multiple terror-related attacks across the United States have underscored the constant threat facing the nation and the vital role of homeland security agencies.

Alamy DHS Images

On March 12, a terrorist attack at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, left a ROTC instructor dead after a gunman with prior ties to ISIS opened fire in a classroom.

That same day, a violent attack targeted a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, when a suspect drove a truck into the Temple Israel building during preschool hours. The vehicle carried suspected explosives and a rifle, and the attack injured security personnel and emergency responders.

Earlier, authorities in New York City arrested suspects accused of throwing improvised explosive devices during a protest. Police described the devices as real explosives capable of causing serious injuries or death, and the case is being investigated as ISIS-inspired terrorism.

These incidents are a sobering reminder that the United States remains in an era of persistent terrorist threats. The men and women of the Department of Homeland Security stand on the front lines protecting Americans every day. Yet under current law, partisan budget gridlock has triggered shutdowns that disrupt critical security functions, strain personnel, and undermine readiness. At a time when terrorist threats are escalating, Congress has crippled agencies responsible for protecting U.S. citizens.

The Eliminate Government Shutdowns Act (S.2806) provides a commonsense solution. If Congress fails to pass appropriations on time, the legislation automatically funds the government through a continuing resolution until a full budget agreement is reached. This ensures that public safety operations continue uninterrupted.

"Terrorists don't take a break because Congress can't pass a budget," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "Passing S.2806 would send a clear message: America will not allow politics to weaken public safety."

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

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SOURCE National Police Association