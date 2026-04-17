The National Police Association Endorses the Tribal Police Department Parity Act

INDIANAPOLIS, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As tribal communities continue to struggle with crime, their police officers face barriers that other law enforcement agencies are immune from. One of these barriers is the unequal access to firearms.

Most tribal agencies are required to pay a special tax on certain firearms -like automatic weapons and suppressors- and are prohibited from the interstate transfer of firearms. They also can't own post-1986 machine guns, which can be advantageous in high-stakes scenarios.

National Police Association

A bill called the Tribal Police Department Parity Act (S. 3945 / H.R. 7699) eliminates these double standards. It ensures that tribal law enforcement agencies have the same access to firearms as their federal, state, and local law enforcement counterparts.

This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), was introduced by former Sen. Markwayne Mullin (OK) and Rep. Dusty Johnson (SD-At-Large). In the Senate, the bill has been referred to the Finance Committee, and in the House, to the Ways and Means and Judiciary Committees. The text for the Senate bill is here; the text for the House bill is here.

The Tribal Police Department Parity Act amends federal law to exempt tribal law enforcement from the National Firearms Act (NFA) transfer tax; allows tribal agencies to transfer firearms via interstate avenues; and removes hurdles to purchasing post-1986 firearms.

"Burdensome federal bureaucracy makes it extremely difficult for tribal police agencies to attain public safety equipment that every other agency in the United States has ready access to. These outdated rules relegate tribal agencies to second-class status, and they make it more challenging for tribal officers to adequately protect their communities. The time to remedy this situation is now," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Tribal Police Department Parity Act ensures that tribal law enforcement agencies can readily purchase the equipment they need to complete their mission," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA is grateful to former Sen. Mullin and Rep. Johnson for introducing legislation to reduce outdated regulatory hurdles currently imposed on tribal law enforcement agencies. This bill acknowledges the right of tribal officers to own firearms and to effectively protect the communities they serve. We ask Congress to work towards the passage of this bill.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit fighting for law enforcement through education, advocacy, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association