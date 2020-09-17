Stop Robocalls and Spam Calls with Mutare's Innovative Voice Spam Filter Solution for Business

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare, Inc. (Mutare) has launched a major offensive to remove robocalls and spam calls from enterprise voice networks. Mutare's innovative Voice Spam Filter is a technology solution that integrates quickly with most business phone systems, or voice networks, to stop robocalls, spam calls, spoof calls and vishing attacks from entering the voice network. Mutare's data shows that these unwanted calls constitute, on average, 12% of an organization's total voice traffic, and by their elimination, customers experience an immediate improvement in network performance, reduced cybersecurity risk and enhanced team member productivity.

The unwanted call problem is growing daily and the financial risk to businesses has elevated the discussion to regulators, security experts and the C-suite. According to social-engineer.org, the impact of vishing or telephone fraud leads to a global loss of about $46.3 billion per year. The FCC has made the issue a priority, as unwanted calls and phone scammers constitute the largest portion of consumer complaints and bilked unwitting citizens out of hundreds of millions of dollars last year alone. In December 2019, The US Senate passed the TRACED Act (Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence) which makes rogue robocalls illegal and requires phone companies to adopt new spoof call identification protocols called SHAKEN (Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) and STIR (Secure Telephone Identity Revisited). The new regulations have been placed in the hands of the Federal Communications Commission for enforcement and are intended to protect consumers.

"The gravity of robocalls and spam calls is huge and it's getting worse," says Chuck French, Chief Growth Officer at Mutare. "We see two core issues here. First, the cybersecurity industry has focused on securing the data network, and bad actors have taken notice that the voice network is virtually unprotected. Second, regulations are addressing consumer impacts, yet businesses are largely having to fend for themselves."

The Mutare Voice Spam Filter is the result of years of research, development and investment and is a top strategic focus for the Chicago-based communications technology innovator. The solution is targeted for large, enterprise-class organizations, but it is equally effective for medium and small companies. The solution guards voice networks by applying a multi-dimensional filtering system against incoming voice traffic that allows legitimate business calls through while blocking unwanted calls. The Mutare Voice Spam Filter virtually eliminates the disruption and threat of spam calls without ever ringing a phone.

Because most organizations have no clear way to identify the impact robocalls, spam calls, spoof calls and vishing attacks on their voice networks, Mutare offers a free assessment, or Voice Traffic Analysis, to expose and document the actual makeup of current voice traffic.

"We are making a difference and protecting our clients from significant risk and a growing business issue," says French. "I am proud of my Team. We have built a truly innovative, industry-leading solution which is highly effective, easy to implement and very affordable."

About Mutare

For three decades, Mutare has been empowering organizations to re-imagine a better way to connect. Today, through our transformative digital voice and text messaging solutions, we make communications with colleagues, customers and prospects simple, secure and effective. And that means more time and less stress for your employees, a more positive experience for your customers, and improved bottom line results for your organization. Our forward-looking leadership team is made up of dedicated, focused and experienced people who care about transforming business communications and improving the lives of others. Ultimately, we are dedicated to make a difference for all our stakeholders – team members, customers, partners and communities. We are changemakers.

MEDIA CONTACT

Chuck French

Chief Growth Officer

847.496.9006

[email protected]

www.mutare.com

SOURCE Mutare, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mutare.com

