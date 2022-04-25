STOPit Solutions Continues Momentum with Robust Demand for Mental Health and School Safety Solutions

STOPit Solutions Expands School Partnerships and Releases New Mobile App to Support Schools and Communities

STOPit Solutions, a pioneer in safety and wellness solutions that create safer and healthier places to learn, work, and live reports strong demand for mental health and safety solutions and added new products and partnerships to help provide support and resources to students, parents, and staff in schools and communities.

Introduced HELPme , a mobile platform designed to provide support and resources to students, parents, and staff through a healing-centered interface. Using the HELPme platform, users have direct connections to resources and helplines for everyday needs, personal crises, and mental health support in a single place.

Partnered with Camden County Educational Services Commission (CCESC) to help New Jersey districts implement STOPit's Anonymous Reporting System (ARS) and Enhanced Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), and Safety & Wellness Training Curriculum for students and staff.

Partnered with Central Region Educational Cooperative to deliver comprehensive safety and wellness solutions to rural New Mexico schools. More than 60,000 students will use STOPit's ARS, SEL and Safety & Wellness Training Curriculum for students and staff.

Partnered with Central Indiana Educational Service Center to deliver comprehensive Safety & Wellness solutions to districts across the State of Indiana.

"The CDC recently released survey results showing that more than a third (37%) of high school students in the United States experienced poor mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic," said Parkhill Mays, CEO of STOPit Solutions. "STOPit has a suite of included services that helps students and school staff with much-needed mental health and support resources. If students see a classmate in distress or who may cause harm, they can use the STOPit app to anonymously report the situation to get the student the help they need."

K-12 schools are responsible for ensuring a safe learning environment that promotes the physical, social, and emotional well-being of all students, teachers, and staff. It is critical to be aware of and take the necessary steps to prevent and address the range of issues that may harm individuals, groups, or the school community as a whole. STOPit enables a community to work together to help at-risk students and create a safe and healthy school environment.

About STOPit Solutions: STOPit Solutions is the leading provider of safety & wellness solutions that help protect the physical, social, and emotional well-being of millions of students, employees, and citizens across 8 countries. We achieve this by providing over 7,000 schools, workplaces, and communities award-winning technology-based solutions that help intervene on safety and well-being concerns, respond and mitigate critical incidents, and educate individuals on personal safety & wellness. As a result, we have been able to save and change the lives of millions while creating safer, healthier places to learn, work, and live. Visit stopitsolutions.com to learn more.

