STOPit Solutions Offers New Mobile Platform to Provide Support and Resources to Schools and Communities

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions, a pioneer in safety and wellness solutions that create safer places to learn, work, and live has introduced HELPme, a mobile platform to provide support and resources to students, parents, and staff through a healing-centered interface. Using the HELPme platform, users have direct connections to resources and helplines for everyday needs, personal crises, and mental health support in a single place.

With HELPme school communities have access to:

Direct Connection to School - Students, parents, and staff can directly connect with school and community-based resources to request assistance using a fully customizable state-of-the-art reporting platform. Bringing communities of support together to provide for everyday needs such as food, transportation, clothing, shelter, medical, or mental health needs such as bullying, anxiety, or domestic violence, help is only a click away.

- Students, parents, and staff can directly connect with school and community-based resources to request assistance using a fully customizable state-of-the-art reporting platform. Bringing communities of support together to provide for everyday needs such as food, transportation, clothing, shelter, medical, or mental health needs such as bullying, anxiety, or domestic violence, help is only a click away. Crisis Text Line - Connect directly to Crisis Text Line counselors from the HELPme platform. Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, high-quality anonymous text-based mental health support and crisis intervention by a community of trained counselors to support people in their moments of need.

- Connect directly to Crisis Text Line counselors from the HELPme platform. Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, high-quality anonymous text-based mental health support and crisis intervention by a community of trained counselors to support people in their moments of need. Preloaded Support Resources - HELPme comes preloaded with links to crisis helplines and resources in one easy-to-access place.

- HELPme comes preloaded with links to crisis helplines and resources in one easy-to-access place. e-Therapy - An optional service that provides ongoing therapy with remote therapists using online video. A variety of solutions are available including occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, behavioral and mental health, as well as assessments and diagnostics.

- An optional service that provides ongoing therapy with remote therapists using online video. A variety of solutions are available including occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, behavioral and mental health, as well as assessments and diagnostics. Building Neuroresilience™ - Building Neuro-Resilience is curriculum & development for individual study. As communities seek to become healing-centered, it is important that clients, staff, and caretakers are given voice and choice along with information. One of the first steps is to provide accessible information about trauma, stress, and the brain to build both regulation skills and understanding

"The Pandemic has affected millions of students and schools are seeing a startling rise in COVID-related mental health issues. Students have faced the loss of a parent or close relative, social isolation, food insecurity, and in-home neglect and abuse," said Parkhill Mays, CEO of STOPit Solutions. "More than ever, schools are faced with having to provide more mental health services with fewer resources. With our HELPme platform, schools and communities can add additional support resources to provide students, parents, and staff with services they need to improve their emotional well-being."

K-12 schools are responsible for ensuring a safe learning environment that promotes the physical, social, and emotional well-being of all students, teachers, and staff. It is critical to be aware of and take the necessary steps to prevent and address the range of issues that may harm individuals, groups, or the school community as a whole. STOPit enables a community to work together to help at-risk students and create a safe and healthy school environment.

About STOPit Solutions: STOPit Solutions is the leading provider of safety & wellness solutions that help protect the physical, social, and emotional well-being of millions of students, employees, and citizens across 8 countries. We achieve this by providing over 7,000 schools, workplaces, and communities award-winning technology-based solutions that help intervene on safety and well-being concerns, respond, and mitigate critical incidents, and educate individuals on personal safety & wellness. As a result, we have been able to save and change the lives of millions while creating safer, healthier places to learn, work, and live. Visit stopitsolutions.com to learn more.

