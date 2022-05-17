STOPit Solutions Partners with Central Indiana Educational Service Center to deliver School Safety Solutions to Indiana Schools

"Kids thrive academically and socially when they are in healthy and safe school environments. When students are stressed, they do not learn at the same level as when they feel safe" said Parkhill Mays, CEO of STOPit Solutions. "When schools invest in our ARS, it gives students and school staff the ability to quickly gather, disseminate, and respond to information about an evolving and potentially harmful event, and provide at-risk students the help they need as well as provide additional supports."

"All Indiana educational service centers understand today's unique challenges facing our students and staff brought on by COVID and the growing mental health concerns that followed. The mission of service centers is to provide innovative solutions that help districts solve for the lack of available resources to address these new challenges. We accomplish this by connecting districts to a variety of educational tools and resources such as STOPit Solutions," said Dr. Andrew Melin, Executive Director for Central Indiana Educational Service Center. "STOPit Solutions will be able to provide students and staff in Indiana districts with the additional resources they need to address these unique mental health and safety issues."

STOPit's ARS includes technology and training for the entire school community to prevent, detect, and contain risk. At-risk students are identified so they can get the help they need, and when a student is on a pathway to violence, intervention can save lives. Combined with STOPit's SEL, Safety and Wellness Curriculum, schools can:

K-12 schools are responsible for ensuring a safe learning environment that promotes the physical, social, and emotional well-being of all students, teachers, and staff. It is critical to be aware of and take the necessary steps to prevent and address the range of issues that may harm individuals, groups, or the school community as a whole. STOPit enables a community to work together to help at-risk students and create a safe and healthy school environment.

To learn more about STOPit's Anonymous Reporting System and SEL Curriculum, please:

Call: 855-999-0932





Email: [email protected]





Download our free guide to learn how schools are using comprehensive safety solutions to create safe learning and working environments.

About Central Indiana Educational Service Center: Central Indiana Educational Service Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing free and at-cost educational programs throughout central Indiana and beyond. Last year CIESC served over 180 schools and organizations to provide a better educational experience to over 150,000 children.

With our comprehensive services we allow organizations to function at the lowest possible cost while maintaining the highest possible quality. CIESC programs include a number of collaborative ventures with other organizations and non-profits to improve the learning process.

About STOPit Solutions: STOPit Solutions is the leading provider of safety & wellness solutions that help protect the physical, social, and emotional well-being of millions of students, employees, and citizens throughout the United States and abroad. STOPit provides over 7,000 schools, workplaces, and communities award-winning technology-based solutions that help intervene on safety and well-being concerns, respond and mitigate critical incidents, and educate individuals on personal safety & wellness. As a result, STOPit has been able to save and change the lives of millions while creating safer and healthier places to learn, work, and live. Visit stopitsolutions.com to learn more.

