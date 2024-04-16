Stora Enso Oyj: Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (12 April 2024)

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 April 2024 at 9:00 EEST

HELSINKI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oyj has received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc on 15 April 2024.

On 12 April 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares increased above the 5 percent threshold.



% of shares and

voting rights

(total of 7.A) % of shares and

voting rights through

financial instruments

(total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Resulting

situation on the

date on which

threshold was

crossed or

reached 4.87% shares Below 5% voting rights 0.17% shares Below 5% voting rights 5.05% shares Below 5% voting rights Position of

previous

notification (if

applicable) Below 5% shares Below 5% voting

rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005961

38,474,040 shares Below 5% voting

rights

4.87% shares Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 38,474,040 shares Below 5% voting rights 4.87% shares Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of

shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American

Depositary

Receipt (US86210M1062) N/A N/A Physical 464,610

shares Below 5%

voting rights 0.05% shares Below 5%

voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 860,000

shares Below 5%

voting rights 0.10% shares Below 5% voting

rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 79,000

shares Below 5%

voting rights 0.01% shares Below 5% voting

rights





SUBTOTAL B 1,403,610

shares Below 5%

voting rights 0.17% shares Below 5% voting

rights

Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 175,979,614 A shares and 612,640,373 R shares in issue. The company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 237,243,651.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity is presented in the enclosed annex.

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors.

STORA ENSO OYJ

SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj