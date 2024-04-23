Stora Enso Oyj: Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (19 April 2024)

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 April 2024 at 9:30 EEST

HELSINKI, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oyj has received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc on 22 April 2024.

On 19 April 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares increased above the 5 percent threshold.



% of shares and

voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and

voting rights through

financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Resulting

situation on the

date on which threshold

was crossed or reached Below 4.99% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 0.09% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5.09% shares Below 5% voting rights Position of

previous

notification

(if applicable) Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005961

39,406,110 shares

Below 5% voting

rights

Below 4.99% shares Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 39,406,110 shares Below 5% voting rights Below 4.99% shares Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or

cash

settlement Number of

shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American

Depositary

Receipt (US86210M1062) N/A N/A Physical 472,620

shares Below 5%

voting rights Below 0.05%

shares Below 5% voting

rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 163,220

shares Below 5%

voting rights Below 0.02%

shares Below 5%

voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 138,730

shares Below 5%

voting rights Below 0.01%

shares Below 5%

voting rights





SUBTOTAL B 774,570

shares Below 5%

voting rights Below 0.09%

shares Below 5%

voting rights

Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 175,979,614 A shares and 612,640,373 R shares in issue. The company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 237,243,651.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity is presented in the enclosed annex.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

