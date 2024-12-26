Stora Enso Oyj: Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (24 December 2024)

Stora Enso Oyj

Dec 26, 2024, 04:44 ET

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 December 2024 at 11:00 EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oyj received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc on 26 December 2024.

On 24 December 2024, BlackRock's holding in Stora Enso's shares decreased below the 5 percent threshold.

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A)                                  

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B)                                   

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)                                              

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares  

Below 5% voting rights                                   

Below 5% shares   

Below 5% voting rights

Position of previous notification (if applicable)                                 

4.92% shares                                   

Below 5% voting rights

0.14% shares                                   

Below 5% voting rights                                  

5.06% shares

Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights                                   

Class/type of shares

                                   

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights                                   

Direct

          

(SMA 9:5)         

Indirect

                                   

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct

                                   

(SMA 9:5)

Indirect

                                   

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)          

FI0009005961                            

Below 5%  shares

Below 5% voting rights 

Below 5% shares 

Below 5% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A

Below 5% shares                                  

Below 5% voting rights                                  

Below 5% shares                                   

Below 5% voting rights                                   

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a                               

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of shares and voting rights 

% of shares and voting rights 

American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062)                          

N/A

N/A                   

Physical

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Securites len                           

N7A      

N/A                                  

Physical

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights  

CFD  

N/A 

N/A 

Cash

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights



SUBTOTAL B

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares 

Below 5% voting rights

Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 175 664 079 A shares and 612 955 908 R shares in issue. The Company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 236,959,669.

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691 

Stora Enso
Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors   

STORA ENSO OYJ

