Stora Enso Oyj: Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (25 December 2024)
News provided byStora Enso Oyj
Dec 27, 2024, 02:39 ET
STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 December 2024 at 09:00 EET
HELSINKI, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oyj received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc on 27 December 2024.
On 25 December 2024, BlackRock's holding in Stora Enso's shares decreased below the 5 percent threshold.
|
% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A)
|
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
4.76% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.27% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
5.04% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
A: Shares and voting rights
|
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
FI0009005961
|
37,609,170 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
4.76% shares Below 5% voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
37,609,170 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
4.76% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/Conversion Period
|
Physical or cash settlement
|
Number of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights
|
American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Physical
|
596,930 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.07% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Securites lent
|
N7A
|
N/A
|
Physical
|
1,036,720 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.13% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
CFD
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cash
|
563,510 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.07% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL B
|
2,197,160 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.27% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 175,664,079 A shares and 612,955,908 R shares in issue. The Company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 236,959,669.
Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691
Stora Enso
Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors
STORA ENSO OYJ
Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.
https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-oyj--notification-of-change-in-holdings-according-to-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-finnish,c4086606
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article