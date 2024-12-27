Stora Enso Oyj: Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (26 December 2024)

News provided by

Stora Enso Oyj

Dec 27, 2024, 09:19 ET

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 December 2024 at 16:00 EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oyj received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc on 27 December 2024.

On 26 December 2024, BlackRock's holding in Stora Enso's shares decreased below the 5 percent threshold.

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.76% shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.27% shares

Below 5% voting rights

5.04% shares

Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5)

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct

(SMA 9:5)

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009005961

Below 5%  shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062)

N/A

N/A

Physical

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Securites lent

N/A

N/A

Physical

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights



SUBTOTAL B

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 175,664,079 A shares and 612,955,908 R shares in issue. The Company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 236,959,669.

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691 

Stora Enso
Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors 

STORA ENSO OYJ

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-oyj--notification-of-change-in-holdings-according-to-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-finnish,c4086728

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13589/4086728/3190050.pdf

STORA ENSO CLASS R_2024-12-26_Issuer

SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj

