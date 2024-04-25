Stora Enso's financial reports and AGM in 2025

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 April 2024 at 8:29 EEST

HELSINKI, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial report dates in 2025

Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2025. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

Financial Statement for the full year 2024 11 February 2025 Interim Report for January–March 2025 25 April 2025 Half-year Report for January–June 2025 23 July 2025 Interim Report for January–September 2025 23 October 2025

The financial reports will be published at approximately 8:30 EET. Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of the financial reports.



Annual Report

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2025 will be published on the Group's website on 12 February 2025.



Annual General Meeting

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 20 March 2025 in Helsinki. Stora Enso's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell

SVP Corporate Communications

tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-s-financial-reports-and-agm-in-2025,c3966864

SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj