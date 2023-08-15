Storable Acquires CallPotential, Adding 5 New Products to its Self-Storage Software Suite

News provided by

Storable

15 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storable, the leading provider of technology solutions for the self-storage industry, is pleased to announce its agreement to acquire CallPotential, a prominent provider of tenant engagement and performance management solutions for self-storage operators. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Storable's commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive solutions that empower self-storage operators to streamline their operations and enhance the tenant experience.

Continue Reading

The acquisition of CallPotential brings together two industry leaders whose solutions amplify one another to help operators simplify their operations and grow their revenue. This integration will enable self-storage operators to access a unified platform seamlessly integrating operational, marketing, and tenant management functions.

"We are thrilled to join forces with CallPotential and expand our portfolio of solutions for the self-storage industry," said Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower operators with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market. By combining our strengths, we can deliver even greater value and innovation to our customers."

CallPotential's robust suite of services includes automated collections, lead management, contact center software, performance management, and marketing analytics. These solutions fully automate critical collections workflows and surface key performance insights for operators of all sizes.

"We are excited to become part of the Storable family," said Phil Murphy, CEO of CallPotential. "Together, we will continue to innovate and provide best-in-class solutions that meet the growing needs of self-storage operators. This partnership opens up new opportunities and enables us to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

The acquisition was finalized on August 4, 2023. Current customers of Storable and CallPotential can expect a smooth continuation of all services and support. The two companies will continue to offer unparalleled solutions to meet the evolving needs of self-storage operators.

SOURCE Storable

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.