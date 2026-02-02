Storable Marine Announces Hinckley Yachts Has Selected Storable Molo to Power Nine East Coast Service Locations

Following a comprehensive evaluation process, Hinckley selected the platform to further enhance the premium level of service and storage it provides across its nine-location service network.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storable Marine today announced that Hinckley Yachts has selected Storable Molo as the technology platform for its nine East Coast service and storage locations following an extensive evaluation process that included hands-on testing across multiple organizational levels. The decision reflects Hinckley's commitment to pairing its exacting, high-touch service model with a software solution recognized for enterprise-level capability, intuitive usability, and premium support.

"After a thorough evaluation of service software platforms, Molo stood out for both its sophisticated functionality and exceptional usability," said Andrew Barksdale, Hinckley Yachts. "The Molo team's commitment throughout implementation has made them true partners in understanding our specific operational needs."

Molo will unify slip management, service workflows, work order tracking, billing, and customer communications across Hinckley's growing network of service yards. These locations support both Hinckley yachts and a wide range of other premium boats, offering some of the industry's most exceptional service, refit, and storage capabilities. By standardizing on Molo across its full footprint, Hinckley gains the operational consistency needed to support its continued growth and future service-yard integrations.

"When an operator with Hinckley's reputation and scale selects your platform, it validates the investment we've made in building purpose-built technology for premium service operations," said Dan Nelson, Vice President of Product, Storable Marine. "We're honored to support Hinckley's operations and excited to grow alongside them."

The selection of Molo strengthens Hinckley's ability to deliver consistent, top-of-market service standards across all customer touchpoints and is an alignment between two leaders in their respective fields: Hinckley as one of the most recognized names in American boatbuilding and premium yacht care, and Storable Marine as an innovative, rapidly advancing force in marine service technology.

The first Hinckley locations began operating on Molo in November 2025, with the remaining sites scheduled to transition throughout 2026.

For more information about Storable Marine, visit www.storablemarine.com .

About Storable Marine

Storable is redefining property management for specialty real estate. Designed for waterfront operations, Storable Marine provides marinas, service yards, boat clubs, and rental operations with a comprehensive technology platform spanning management software, service tools, rentals, websites, payments, and more—streamlining operations, elevating customer experience, and maximizing revenue. Learn more at www.storablemarine.com .

About The Hinckley Company

Founded in 1928, Hinckley is America's premier builder of yachts and a pioneer in premium yacht service. With a legacy of innovation, craftsmanship, and iconic design, Hinckley serves a discerning clientele through its yacht manufacturing, brokerage, and a growing network of service yards from Maine to Florida.

