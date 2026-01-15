Storable Launches Auto-Protect Max, a Fully Managed Tenant Insurance Solution for Self-Storage Operators

Auto-Protect Max transforms tenant insurance from an operational burden into a predictable revenue stream, helping operators achieve 70–85%+ enrollment rates

AUSTIN, Texas., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storable, the leader in integrated technology solutions for the self-storage industry, today announced the launch of Auto-Protect Max, an advanced enrollment engine designed to significantly increase tenant insurance participation across self-storage facilities.

Auto-Protect Max expands on Storable's existing Auto-Protect by introducing system-driven enrollment and verification capabilities, for all tenants - new and existing - while providing dedicated support from onboarding to claims. This solution positions tenant insurance as a scalable driver of Net Operating Income (NOI), rather than a staff dependent add-on.

Closing the Coverage Gap in Self-Storage

Self-storage operators across the industry's $24 billion market face a persistent challenge: most facilities insure only 20–40% of tenants, leaving significant revenue on the table and exposing operators to increased potential liability. Many tenants assume their homeowner's or renter's insurance will cover stored belongings, but these policies often exclude or severely limit self-storage claims. When a loss occurs and tenants discover they're not covered, they turn to the operator expecting resolution, creating disputes, reputational damage, and a poor customer experience.

"Operators have told us for years that tenant insurance is too manual and too inconsistent to rely on," said Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable. "Auto-Protect Max shifts operators from partial coverage to 70 - 85%+ enrollment rates, turning tenant insurance into greater, more predictable monthly income. For the first time, operators can capture more revenue and provide more coverage without adding any operational burden to their teams."

Delivering Measurable Results

Auto-Protect Max helps operators via:

Increased Revenue : Shift from 20–40% to 70–85%+ enrollment rates [1] , turning insurance into a consistent income stream

: Designed stored property coverage for every tenant closes the gap that exposes operators to claims disputes Minimal Operational Lift : Automated enrollment and proof-of-insurance tracking removes the burden from facility teams

: Automated enrollment and proof-of-insurance tracking removes the burden from facility teams Better Tenant Experience: Stored property coverage tailored to the self-storage industry and a seamless claims process means tenants are better protected from unexpected events that homeowners and renters policies might not adequately cover.

How Auto-Protect Max Works

Easy Verification Process Our fully integrated proof portal enables tenants to submit their own insurance for proof of coverage review. This information is automatically uploaded to your Storable property management software, reducing the burden on managers to manually collect insurance documents.

Dedicated Support from Onboarding to Claims A team of Storable experts is ready to help from the first tenant conversation to managing claims. We provide manager training to aid tenant enrollment and dedicated support through the claims process—every step of the journey.

Direct Storable Software Integration Auto-Protect Max integrates with your Storable software for a seamless enrollment and verification process, right where you already manage daily operations.

Built for Operators at Every Scale

Auto-Protect Max is designed to serve operators at every stage of growth. Whether managing a single facility with tight margins or overseeing a multi-site portfolio seeking to maximize NOI, the platform delivers consistent results without requiring additional headcount.

"This is the kind of innovation our customers have been asking for - something that just works, without adding complexity," continued Gordon. "Auto-Protect Max changes that equation entirely. They can now capture revenue they've been leaving on the table, protect their tenants better, and do it all without hiring additional staff or managing complex processes."

Availability

Auto-Protect Max is now available across Storable Edge Sitelink and Storable Easy customers. Operators currently using Storable's tenant insurance or tenant protection products can contact their Storable representative to learn about upgrading to Auto-Protect Max. For more information or to calculate potential ROI, visit www.storable.com or schedule a demo with a Storable representative.

About Storable

At Storable, we're redefining property management for specialty real estate. Storable empowers over 33,000 self-storage facilities with the industry's only fully integrated technology platform. Our end-to-end solutions—from management software and demand generation to CRM tools and insurance solutions—help storage operators streamline workflows, attract tenants, and grow revenue. Dedicated to empowering self-storage owners and operators, Storable helps you win more every day. Explore our platform solutions at www.storable.com.

[1] Increase based on average enrollment rates among Storable operators electing to use Auto-Protect

