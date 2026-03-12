Storable Marks Sitelink's 30th Anniversary with Platform Refresh and New AI Capabilities for Self-Storage Operators

Ask Your Data debuts on Edge as Storable heads into SSA Spring Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storable, the leader in integrated technology solutions for the self-storage industry, today announced a significant evolution of its platforms, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Sitelink, the industry's most widely deployed facility management system. The updates span both the Sitelink and Edge platforms and reflect Storable's focus on delivering practical, operationally grounded innovation to self-storage operators in 2026.

"Sitelink has powered the industry for 30 years, and we're more invested in its future than ever," said Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable. "Self-storage is evolving fast, and operators need technology partners who can keep pace, not just with where the industry is today, but where it's headed. That's exactly what we're building toward in 2026 and beyond."

Sitelink remains the backbone of the self-storage industry, and Storable is committed to its continued evolution. The anniversary marks a meaningful step forward for the platform, beginning with a refreshed look and navigation across all versions of Sitelink, including a new design that modernizes the experience without disrupting the workflows operators rely on. Alongside the visual refresh, Storable is bringing high-value capabilities from Sitelink Desktop into MyHub, its browser-based interface. This includes, tasks and letters management, reservation form printing, and CRM events for tenant communications, allowing operators to handle more of their daily workflows without leaving MyHub. These updates are beginning to roll out through summer 2026.

On the Edge platform, the company's Ask Your Data feature, part of its AI Insights suite within the Edge Business Intelligence platform, enables operators to query their facility data using plain-language questions and receive verified, logic-backed answers in seconds. Powered by the industry's most robust data set, the feature eliminates the need to navigate complex dashboards or manually parse spreadsheets, giving operators direct access to performance insights across revenue, rate trends, occupancy, and tenant behavior.

Looking ahead, Storable's Edge platform roadmap extends the AI advantage further. Expanded BI reporting will connect AdWords, CRM, and marketplace data into a unified view. Industry benchmarking will allow operators to compare performance against similar facilities. Collections and auctions automation will run directly inside Edge. And Voice AI, capable of handling common customer calls automatically, is on the horizon. These enhancements will be released throughout 2026.

Storable will showcase these innovations at the SSA Spring Conference & Trade Show, March 18-20 in San Antonio at booth #529, including an Innovation Station where attendees can experience the company's AI-driven product roadmap firsthand. Storable will also be exhibiting at ISS World Expo, April 7-10 in Las Vegas.

