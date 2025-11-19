Storable Releases 2026 Self-Storage Industry Outlook

New Market Entrants Now Top Concern for Operators—Despite Cooled Development—As Technology Permanently Raises Competitive Bar

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storable , the leader in integrated technology solutions for the self-storage industry, today released its "2026 Self-Storage Industry Outlook," revealing how operators are navigating a fundamentally transformed competitive landscape where technology has permanently changed what it takes to succeed.

Based on a survey of approximately 500 self-storage operators across the U.S., the report found that 31% of operators say competition from new market entrants is their top concern heading into 2026—surpassing other competitor categories such as REITs, and corporate investors—even though new facility development has cooled considerably during the last few years..

This apparent contradiction reveals a deeper truth about the industry's transformation. The concern isn't about waves of new construction. It's about what those operators who entered during the boom represent: technology has lowered barriers to entry while simultaneously raising customer expectations, creating a new competitive baseline that all operators—established and new alike—must meet.

"The storage industry is at an inflection point," said Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable. "Ten years ago, launching a competitive facility required significant capital, industry relationships, and years of operational expertise. Today, cloud-based management systems, AI-powered marketing, and dynamic pricing tools get operators to market faster than ever. That doesn't mean operational excellence matters less. It means technology and expertise must work together."

Optimism Meets Economic Reality

Despite competitive pressures, two-thirds of operators express optimism about their business prospects in 2026. That optimism is tempered by persistent worries about economic headwinds, intensifying competition, and rising costs.

Occupancy levels have largely held steady, though operators note a more fluid customer base and some pricing pressure after a year of market correction. Many expect rates to stabilize heading into 2026, signaling renewed confidence in demand.

At the same time, a growing share of operators are seeing signs of consumer financial strain, including increased delinquencies, reinforcing why efficiency and retention have become top priorities.

Technology Enables Service, Doesn't Replace It

A decisive 78% of operators plan to compete on superior customer service in 2026, followed closely by competitive pricing. The report reveals a clear theme: technology and service aren't competing strategies—they're now inseparable.

"The operators who succeed in 2026 won't be the ones with the most technology. They'll be the ones who use it best," Gordon said. "When AI handles routine rate inquiries in seconds, staff can spend ten minutes with customers who need advice on unit sizes or reassurance about security. That's not replacing human interaction. That's elevating it."

Most operators plan to maintain their current balance between automation and personal service, though a notable segment is leaning further into automation to offset cost pressures and free staff for high-value interactions.

Strategic Priorities: Acquisition, Retention, and Smart Tech Investment

Customer acquisition remains the top business priority for three in four operators, but it's also their biggest challenge. Retention and operational efficiency are now closing the gap as key focus areas.

Operators are channeling spend into smart security systems, upgraded communication platforms, and automation tools that enhance acquisition and retention efforts alike.

Interest in AI and analytics is accelerating, with many early adopters exploring ways to predict churn, optimize pricing, and streamline customer support.

What Success Looks Like in 2026

The report makes clear that 2026 won't reward operators who wait for better conditions. With pricing corrected, competition intensified, and economic uncertainty persistent, success will come from execution on fundamentals combined with smart technology deployment.

"Some operators built advantages through years of operational expertise and customer relationships. Others built advantages through digital-native approaches and technology efficiency," Gordon noted. "The winners in 2026 will be those who combine both."

The full "2026 Self-Storage Industry Outlook" is available for download at https://info.storable.com/2026-self-storage-outlook.

