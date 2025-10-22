Storable Launches Business Intelligence, the First Reporting Solution Built for Self-Storage

Business Intelligence delivers answers in minutes—not hours—giving operators instant clarity into revenue, occupancy, and marketing performance

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storable , the leader in integrated technology solutions for the self-storage industry, today announced the launch of Business Intelligence, a comprehensive analytics platform that gives Storable Edge operators instant clarity into revenue, occupancy, and marketing performance. Built on Storable Edge data, Business Intelligence delivers answers in minutes—not hours—with dashboards and customization designed specifically for self-storage operations.

Solving Self-Storage's Biggest Competitive Disadvantage

Self-storage operators across the industry's $24 billion market face a critical challenge: relying on a patchwork of spreadsheets to monitor business performance inevitably leads to slowdowns and a lack of reporting confidence. Operators without detailed data analytics are at a competitive disadvantage to those with the time and resources to develop internal business intelligence solutions.

"We're solving the most universal problem in self-storage operations today," said Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable. "Business Intelligence enables operators to analyze their data with speed and confidence, giving them a competitive edge and the ability to react quicker to market changes. For the first time, operators can spot revenue dips and delinquency spikes early, spend smarter on marketing, and make data-backed decisions without doubt—all without hiring analysts or building their own reporting system."

Delivering Measurable Results

The platform empowers storage operators to achieve immediate impact through:

Competitive Advantage : React quicker to market shifts

: React quicker to market shifts Time Savings : Spend less time on manual reporting

: Spend less time on manual reporting Confidence : Make data-backed decisions without doubt

: Make data-backed decisions without doubt Growth Enablement : Identify revenue opportunities faster

: Identify revenue opportunities faster Scalability : Grows with your business at any facility count

: Grows with your business at any facility count Respond Proactively: Spot revenue dips and delinquency spikes early

Purpose-Built Solution That Grows With Your Business

Business Intelligence delivers reporting directly within Edge through a flexible, tiered approach designed to scale with operator needs:

Management Reports (Free with Edge) provides 13 essential reports built into the Edge platform to help manage day-to-day business operations, offering immediate value without additional investment.

Business Intelligence Essentials Pack is a curated data pack to shine a light on operations, bundling two powerful report collections:

1. Growth Reports uncover which promotional efforts bring in tenants and which ones don't, so operators know exactly where to spend money to fill units faster. This collection includes:

Move-in by Promotion and Source

Revenue Generated by Promotions

Initial Revenue Generated by Promotion Over Time

Average Length of Stay by Promotion

And many more specialized marketing and sales reports (11 reports total)

2. Performance Reports help operators stay on top of revenue, rates, and collections, catching problems early to keep more money coming in each month. This collection includes:

Monthly Revenue Trends

Revenue by Stream

Average Rent Rate per Square Foot

And many more revenue and finance reports (6 reports total)

Report Builder is an optional add-on that gives teams full control over reporting. Build custom reports and dashboards with the exact data you need—no analyst required. Configure proprietary reports to track the data points that matter most and share them across the organization.

The Growth Reports and Performance Reports are sold together as the Business Intelligence Essentials Pack bundle, though operators can purchase the Report Builder separately or in combination with the bundle for maximum flexibility.

Built to Scale at Any Facility Count

Business Intelligence is designed to serve operators at every stage of growth. Whether it's a lean, single-site business competing on tight margins or a sophisticated, multi-site portfolio seeking enterprise-grade analytics without the overhead, the platform adapts to deliver the right level of insight.

For lean operators, it offers out-of-the-box reports that unlock professional-grade decision-making at an accessible cost. For sophisticated operators, it delivers advanced analytics and customization without the burden of building or maintaining their own business intelligence system.

"What operators tell us consistently is that they want one trusted source of truth—something simple enough to use every day, yet powerful enough to satisfy investor-level reporting," continued Gordon. "Business Intelligence gives them that balance. They can prove ROI, react faster to market shifts, and scale portfolios without the overhead of analysts or outside vendors."

Availability

Business Intelligence is now available for Edge customers, and coming in the future for Sitelink customers. For more information about Business Intelligence, visit www.storable.com or contact your Storable representative to schedule a demo.

About Storable

At Storable, we're redefining property management for specialty real estate. Storable empowers over 33,000 self-storage facilities with the industry's only fully integrated technology platform. Our end-to-end solutions—from management software and demand generation to CRM tools and delinquency solutions—help storage operators streamline workflows, attract tenants, and grow revenue. Dedicated to empowering self-storage owners and operators, Storable helps you win more every day.

